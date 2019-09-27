New Jersey man dies in Pennsylvania demolition site accident

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man working at a demolition site in Pennsylvania was killed in a workplace accident.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Luke Marzano was working on the Martin Tower property site in Bethlehem when the accident occurred Thursday morning. Crews there have been cleaning up the remnants of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. headquarters that was imploded four months ago.

Details about how the accident occurred have not been disclosed. But the coroner’s office announced Friday that the Jefferson Township man died from crushing injuries to his pelvis and abdomen.

Marzano was employed by a Montville, New Jersey-based firm. It wasn’t known how long he had been working at the site.

The death is being investigating by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.