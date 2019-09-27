Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The mother of a teenage girl killed in a 2017 New Mexico high school shooting is suing district officials over separate allegations that a teacher sexually harassed and abused her daughter and officials did nothing to stop it.

Citing neglect, Jamie Lattin, the mother of Casey Marquez, filed a lawsuit last week against the Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education and Superintendent Kirk Carpenter, the Farmington Daily Times reports .

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money for personal injury damages including pain, suffering and emotional distress, according to the complaint.

Former Aztec High School math and ethics teacher James Coulter, 33, is facing two felony counts of criminal sexual contact with another 17-year-old student. He has pleaded not guilty.

Coulter had been the assistant athletics coach for the girls cheerleading team. Marquez was a cheerleader.

Court documents say Coulter acknowledged physical contact with Marquez, including hugging her and kissing her in her vehicle on school grounds. He also acknowledged two incidents of criminal sexual contact, the newspaper says, citing court documents.

Coulter told law enforcement he had offered to get her high on marijuana and be her roommate when she graduated from high school, documents alleged.

Coulter was a teacher at Aztec High School from 2012 through May 2018. His educator’s license was revoked last year.

Carpenter declined to comment. Board President Roger Collins did not immediately return a phone message.

Sarah E. Field, a public defender who represents Coulter in his criminal case, also did not immediately return a phone message.

Marquez and fellow student Francisco Fernandez were killed in December 2017 after a gunman walked onto campus and opened fire before killing himself.

