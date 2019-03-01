FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Executed Texas man’s son and grandson released on bond

 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two men accused of lashing out in the witness room during the execution of a family member in Texas have each been released on $1,000 bond.

Gordon Wayne Coble and his 21-year-old son, Dalton Coble, were released Friday following their arrests Thursday on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say Gordon Wayne Coble banged on the death chamber window and shouted obscenities while his father, 70-year-old Billie Wayne Coble, was being put to death by lethal injection. They say the two defendants and Gordon Wayne Coble’s wife also lashed out at others witnessing the execution.

The two men were taken outside and arrested.

Billie Wayne Coble was convicted of killing his estranged wife’s parents and brother in 1989.