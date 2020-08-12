U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Bars get Bike Week reminder, school survey data released

 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is reminding bar and restaurant owners of the importance of coronavirus-related guidelines, especially during the upcoming Laconia Motorcycle Week.

“We want to inform all licensees of the guidelines as they relate to seating, capacity, mask-wearing and social distancing so we can ensure that everyone has a safe, successful and enjoyable week,” said Joseph Mollica, commission chairperson.

The commission’s Division of Enforcement and Licensing issued an industry-wide circular to remind all licensees how critical these guidelines are and emphasized the importance of educating their staff.

Motorcycle week is scheduled from Aug. 22-30.

In other coronavirus-related news from New Hampshire:

COST SHARING

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan has cosponsored legislation to ease the financial burden on state and local governments responding to both the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters.

The bipartisan bill introduced by Hassan, D-N.H., and four co-sponsors, would waive the state and local cost share associated with major disaster declarations for the rest of the year. Currently, the Federal Emergency Management Agency covers 75% of eligible COVID-19 response costs while state and local governments pay the rest.

SCHOOL SURVEYS

School districts still deciding how to handle the upcoming term can now dig into more detailed data about the views of parents, teachers and administrators in their communities.

The state’s school reopening task force heard from more than 56,000 respondents this spring. It published summaries of the survey last month, and on Wednesday, released district-by-district results.

Statewide, about 8 in 10 parents surveyed said their children were eager to return to the classroom, though parents were split on whether that should happen. Compared to parents, teachers were more likely to say they would be concerned about their health and safety and that of their students. And teachers were far less likely to say students will be able to maintain new restrictions such as social distancing and avoiding congregating in groups.

The guidance document released by the task force last month included very few mandates, prompting criticism from those who hoped the state would set minimum safety standards.

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 6,887 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 26 from the previous day. There was one new death, for a total of 420. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 36 cases per day on July 28 to 29 per day on Aug. 11.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.