Mishawaka man convicted of murder in neighbor’s August death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jurors in northern Indiana have convicted a Mishawaka man of murder in the beating death of his 67-year-old neighbor.

The South Bend Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kWOQOg ) 43-year-old Donald L. Wilson was found guilty Wednesday in the August death of Joann Newgent. His conviction carries a sentence of between 45 and 65 years. He also pleaded guilty to a firearm possession charge. He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 14 in St. Joseph County on both charges.

Newgent’s family declined comment after the verdict was announced.

Authorities claim Newgent had asked Wilson, who was her neighbor, to turn down his music and he turned violent, striking her with parts of a coffee table. Wilson was arrested after a standoff with police.

Wilson’s defense attorney suggested another male neighbor could have committed the crime.

