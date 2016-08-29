Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Teen’s shooting death in Tucson tied to robbery

 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say three suspects have been arrested in the death of a teenage boy who had been with them during a failed robbery attempt.

Fifteen-year-old Johnathon Schmedding died at the scene of the early Sunday shooting.

Police say he had been with his 19-year-old brother, Julian, 21-year-old Jesse King and 25-year-old Roy Lee Brown when the group tried to rob four people walking in a neighborhood.

Police say the younger boy, King and Brown rushed toward the other group and Brown started firing.

Schmedding was struck and killed by one of the shots.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say they stopped Brown and Julian Schmedding after the incident and recovered a handgun and other evidence.

The three suspects have been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery.