Teen’s shooting death in Tucson tied to robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say three suspects have been arrested in the death of a teenage boy who had been with them during a failed robbery attempt.

Fifteen-year-old Johnathon Schmedding died at the scene of the early Sunday shooting.

Police say he had been with his 19-year-old brother, Julian, 21-year-old Jesse King and 25-year-old Roy Lee Brown when the group tried to rob four people walking in a neighborhood.

Police say the younger boy, King and Brown rushed toward the other group and Brown started firing.

Schmedding was struck and killed by one of the shots.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say they stopped Brown and Julian Schmedding after the incident and recovered a handgun and other evidence.

The three suspects have been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery.