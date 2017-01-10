Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man faces child porn charges involving children in 8 states

 
Share

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been indicted on child pornography and sexual conduct charges involving children in eight other states.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 49-year-old Sherman Miller faces 12 counts, including causing a child to engage in pornography, possessing or viewing child pornography and engaging in sexual conduct with children.

The Atlantic City man is accused of sending images to a child in Texas and failing to register as a sex offender. Authorities later learned that Miller allegedly had victimized children in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina.

Authorities say Miller sent photos of his genitals and video of himself to the victims and allegedly convinced one to send him photos. The victims range in age from 9 to 14.

Miller remains jailed on $50,000 cash bail.