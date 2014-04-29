Turkey to seek Islamic cleric’s return

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will ask the United States to extradite an Islamic spiritual leader he has accused of orchestrating an alleged plot aimed to undermine and bring down his government.

Responding to a journalist’s question on whether Turkey would start legal proceedings for Fethullah Gulen’s extradition, Erdogan said Tuesday: “yes, they will begin.”

Erdogan has accused Gulen’s followers of infiltrating Turkey’s police and judiciary and instigating a corruption probe that forced him to dismiss four ministers. He says Gulen’s movement is behind a series of leaked recordings posted on the Internet suggesting corruption by the prime minister and his family members.

Gulen lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania. Many see his moderate movement as an alternative to the more radical interpretations of Islam.