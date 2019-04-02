FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Teen girl gets 25 years for role in father’s slaying

 
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Medford teenager has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her role in the 2017 killing of her father.

The Mail Tribune reports 17-year-old Ellen Friar was sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty in January to an adult charge of conspiring to murder Aaron Friar, who was killed while he slept on his couch.

Ellen Friar also pleaded no contest to conspiring to commit first-degree burglary.

Friar’s boyfriend, Gavin Curtis MacFarlane, who was 19 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to life in prison with a 25-year minimum in October.

He admitted to bludgeoning Aaron Friar with a baseball bat, loading the body into Friar’s car and dumping it outside Eagle Point on Oct. 2, 2017.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/