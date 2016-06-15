Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1st US presidential debate from 1956 put online

 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Footage of the first televised U.S. presidential debate has been digitized and posted online by an Illinois’ Lincoln Presidential Library.

It said in a Tuesday statement that it produced the digital version of a 16mm film copy of the debate between Democrats Adlai Stevenson II and Estes Kefauver. It occurred in 1956 during the primary campaign. The issues debated included school desegregation, the Soviet Union and nuclear energy.

ABC broadcast it on May 21, 1956, before Florida voters went to the polls. Stevenson, a former Illinois governor, won the Democratic nomination. He lost the general election to Republican Dwight Eisenhower.

Stevenson’s son, former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, speaks Thursday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum about his family’s legacy in politics.

__

The video: bit.ly/1956debate