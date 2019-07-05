FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Governor signs disaster declaration for 10 counties

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state disaster declaration for 10 counties to make additional assistance available for people affected by flooding rains last month.

The declaration affects Catawba, Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, including Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, and Union. It makes additional assistance available to people affected by heavy rains that flooded homes and roads in those counties on June 7-10.

At the Cooper’s request, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted a disaster declaration last week for Catawba, Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, allowing affected residents to apply for low interest SBA disaster loans. With his signing of the declaration, state funded grants become possible for individuals who do not meet the qualifications for an SBA loan.