IMF chief says talks with Lebanon on reforms to begin soon

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

IMF chief says talks with Lebanon on reforms to begin soon

By BASSEM MROUE
 
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — An economic recovery plan recently adopted by the Lebanese government is “an important step forward” to address Lebanon’s economic challenges, the International Monetary Fund’s chief said.

Kristalina Georgieva’s remarks come as tens of thousands of Lebanese have been thrown further into poverty and unemployment amid a lockdown because of coronavirus.

Georgieva added in her tweets late Monday that she had a productive call with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, and that the IMF teams will start discussions in the near future with Lebanese officials on reforms in the tiny country.

The country’s severe economic and financial crisis — the worst since the end of the 1975-90 civil war — is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. Financial woes deepened after nationwide protests against the political class erupted in October, after which banks imposed crippling, informal capital controls, limiting withdrawal and transfer of dollars. In March, the government defaulted on paying back its debt to local and international Eurobond holders for the first time in history.

Other news
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

Last week, Diab’s government presented a long-awaited five-year economic rescue plan based on which it would seek financial assistance from the IMF. The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah threw his support behind Diab’s move, despite previous opposition to an IMF role. In a speech Monday, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned, however, that the terms should be negotiated carefully.

In recent weeks, the local currency has crashed, losing more than half of its value after being pegged to the U.S. dollar since 1997. This in turn led to price hikes in consumer goods, triggering protests last week that left one protester dead and others wounded.

The Lebanese government is meeting Tuesday and was widely expected to extend the lockdown over coronavirus until May 24.

International donors have long demanded that Lebanon institute major economic reforms and anti-corruption measures, including in 2018, when they pledged 11 billion dollars. That money has yet to be released and there are hopes by Lebanese officials that an IMF program would help released the badly needed money.

Late last month, the government adopted a 53-page Financial Recovery Plan that said its economy is in a “free fall” and that an international financial rescue package is “urgently needed to backstop the recession and create the conditions for a rebound.”

The Lebanese plan vows to fight widespread corruption and to restructure of the massive debt that is one of the highest in the world. It also vows to reform infrastructure including waste management and state-run electricity company that has been one of the main burdens on state coffers over the past years.

“We agreed that our teams will soon start discussions on much needed reforms to restore sustainability and growth for the benefit of the Lebanese people,” Georgieva tweeted.