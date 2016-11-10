Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Sen. Mike Lee reveals ‘protest vote’ for Evan McMullin

 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, says he voted for independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin in protest of Donald Trump.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2emqyvB ) that Lee revealed that he voted for McMullin during a Wednesday event at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute in Salt Lake City.

Lee says he has “made no secret” about his concerns about Trump, the Republican who became the President-elect after Tuesday’s election. Lee has publicly criticized Trump, especially for his proposal of a “religious test” to ban Muslim from entering the country.

Lee says he hopes that Trump will act differently in the White House than he did on the campaign trail.

McMullin finished third in Utah, behind Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com