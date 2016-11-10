Sen. Mike Lee reveals ‘protest vote’ for Evan McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, says he voted for independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin in protest of Donald Trump.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2emqyvB ) that Lee revealed that he voted for McMullin during a Wednesday event at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute in Salt Lake City.

Lee says he has “made no secret” about his concerns about Trump, the Republican who became the President-elect after Tuesday’s election. Lee has publicly criticized Trump, especially for his proposal of a “religious test” to ban Muslim from entering the country.

Lee says he hopes that Trump will act differently in the White House than he did on the campaign trail.

McMullin finished third in Utah, behind Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

