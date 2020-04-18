U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
UMass Fine Arts Center named for former chancellor

 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The massive UMass Fine Arts Center at the heart of the Amherst campus is getting a name for the first time in its 45-year life.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously this week to name the building for the late Randolph W. “Bill” Bromery, the campus’ former chancellor who’s transformative tenure included the opening of the facility in 1975.

Bromery served as chancellor from 1971-79. He came to UMass as a professor of geology in 1967 and served as department chair, vice chancellor for student affairs, and then chancellor.

He was one of the first African Americans to lead a predominantly white campus.

A saxophonist and lifelong student of jazz, Bromery listed meeting pianist Eubie Blake at UMass as one of his most treasured moments as chancellor. He also helped to recruit jazz musicians Max Roach, Archie Shepp and Fred Tillis to the faculty.

Current Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy recommended the name change to trustees.

“Naming the Fine Arts Center after Chancellor Bromery will enable us to celebrate his contributions to this campus while also extending his memory beyond our walls and into the larger Amherst community and arts community at large through the reach of the Fine Arts Center and its popular performances,” he said in a statement.

Bromery died in 2013 at the age of 87.