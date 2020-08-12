Governor backs delay to possible Indiana school funding cuts

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Governor backs delay to possible Indiana school funding cuts

By TOM DAVIES
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s public schools would be assured of full state funding for the rest of this year under a plan announced by the governor Wednesday to sidestep a warning from a top fellow Republican that schools could face a 15% cut if they didn’t hold in-person classes.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he and GOP legislative leaders would ask the State Board of Education to delay an updated count of student enrollment until at least December — a step that will put off any changes in the state money going to school districts.

Holcomb said that would give assurances to school officials that decisions to hold only online classes to stem the spread of coronavirus infections would not deal a blow to their finances.

“Ideally, we want them in a classroom, but we want them in a safe classroom,” Holcomb said. “If that’s not possible at this moment and virtual is the safest, then I want to make sure schools know, parents know, student know that there is a safe alternative to learn. That’s what locking this 100% in over the course of this year is all about.”

Other news
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka

Indiana health officials on Wednesday reported 17 more coronavirus-related deaths, increasing to 3,086 the number of people in Indiana who have died with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections since mid-March.

Indiana’s seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections remains near its peak since the pandemic hit the state, with the average at 937 on Tuesday. That is more than double what the state was averaging in late June when it started rising again, prompting Holcomb to halt further easing of business restrictions and issue a statewide face mask mandate.

Holcomb promised in June that schools would not face funding cuts during the coming school year, despite coronavirus-fueled state revenue losses and budget cuts to other state agencies.

But a letter sent by Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray to school leaders last week warned otherwise, generating statewide confusion among school officials.

Bray emphasized that state law currently caps per-pupil funding for students who take at least half their classes virtually to 85% of basic state support. That law originally was written to apply to virtual charter schools created to offer full-time online classes.

Holcomb said the delay in funding changes would allow lawmakers to discuss how to handle school funding after the new state legislative session starts in January, along with having better information on how schools are handling the virus outbreak.

Bray said in a statement he supported delaying changes to state school funding.

“In the next legislative session, the General Assembly can take a fresh look at these statutes in light of the pandemic to ensure schools are adequately funded,” Bray said.

Holcomb and state health officials have declined to set benchmarks for the circumstances when schools should close their doors to students.

Several of the state’s largest school districts have started the academic year with only online classes. Some opened with in-person classes only to backtrack after facing coronavirus cases.

In one instance, the Delaware Community Schools near Muncie decided Tuesday to close its middle and high schools for 14 days after sending 228 students home to quarantine following a football player testing positive for a COVID-19 infection.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick, a Republican, said that Holcomb’s plan was simply a delay and still threatened school funding.

“Hoosier schools deserve a solution to secure 100% funding as districts are bargaining, budgeting, and preparing for the next 18 months,” McCormick said.

Democratic Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary argued the step proposed by Holcomb still leaves schools vulnerable to the 15% funding cut later in the academic year.

“The governor needs to call a special session now so we can address this issue immediately and completely, along with a variety of other pertinent issues,” said Melton, the top Democrat on the Senate education committee. “Our schools deserve better than political tricks and half-solutions.”