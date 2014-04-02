Woman, 24, convicted in dismemberment of husband

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 24-year-old central Illinois woman of murder for the dismemberment of her husband.

Juatasha Denton-McCaster was convicted Tuesday evening after Sangamon County jurors spent more than seven hours deliberating.

She was accused of killing Norman McCaster in 2012. Authorities say she cut off the 22-year-old’s head, hands and feet. They charged her with first-degree murder, dismemberment of a body, concealing a homicidal death and obstruction of justice after McCaster’s body was found near Mechanicsburg.

Denton-McCaster was convicted of each charge.

She’s set to be sentenced June 25.

Authorities say she faces between 20 and 60 years in prison for murder and six to 30 years for the dismemberment charge.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser tells The (Springfield) State Journal-Register the sentences may be consecutive.