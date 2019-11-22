Senator asks Air Force head to halt whistleblower discharge

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Senator asks Air Force head to halt whistleblower discharge

By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin asked the head of the Air Force on Friday to halt discharge proceedings against a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower until investigators determine whether his commanders are retaliating against him for complaining about sexual assaults in his unit.

Master Sgt. Jay Ellis complained to Baldwin last year about sexual assaults and harassment within his 115th Fighter Wing squadron, spurring two federal investigations that are still ongoing. Ellis filed a separate complaint in May alleging that his superiors are trying to discharge him on medical grounds and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. The Wisconsin National Guard’s inspector general is investigating those allegations, but the discharge process is still moving forward.

Baldwin sent a letter to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett asking her to put a hold on the discharge process until the reprisal investigation is complete. She said it’s “unacceptable” that the discharge process is proceeding despite the ongoing investigation into Ellis’ accusations and that it could discourage potential witnesses from coming forward in the sexual assault probes.

“The timing and nature of this (discharge) process has the alarming appearance of retribution and retaliation against ... Ellis,” Baldwin wrote.

Other news
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event

Barrett’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the Wisconsin senator’s request.

Baldwin has been working to protect Ellis since a medical evaluation board at Scott Air Force Base recommended on Nov. 6 that he be discharged. She wrote a letter to Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, the Wisconsin National Guard’s top commander, and Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 8 asking them to halt the process.

Dunbar wrote back this week saying he lacked the authority to stop the process, but that he wouldn’t finalize Ellis’ discharge until the reprisal investigation was complete. He added that Ellis wouldn’t lose any benefits. Ellis said he wouldn’t lose any benefits linked to the Guard, but he would lose his federal benefits from the Air Force worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Baldwin said in her letter to Barrett on Friday that Lengyel’s staff has indicated that Barrett has the authority to halt the process.

Ellis is appealing the discharge decision from the Scott Air Force Base evaluation board. He is scheduled to appear before another evaluation board at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas on Dec. 3.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trichmond