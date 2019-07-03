FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: New Hawaii prostitution law is 1st in the nation

 
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a new Hawaii law on prostitution convictions (all times local):

3 p.m.

Hawaii is the first state in the U.S. to remove a requirement that a person be a victim of sex trafficking to have a prostitution conviction erased.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed the measure into law Tuesday.

The new law tosses prostitution convictions for those who avoid additional convictions for three years, even if they can’t show they have been victims of sex trafficking.

Victim advocates say most trafficking victims aren’t able to reveal or prove they’re victims because they fear their pimp or sex buyer will retaliate. They may depend on their pimp or trafficker for their livelihood.

Advocates say trafficking is a big problem in Hawaii in part because of a large tourism industry and military population.

