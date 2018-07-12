FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
11 workers laid off at Aberdeen, Watertown newspapers

 
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Dakota Media Group has laid off seven employees at the American News and the Farm Forum in Aberdeen and four workers at the Watertown Public Opinion.

Dakota Media Group Publisher Kevin Shaw says the company is restructuring to increase profitability. An unspecified number of vacant positions also will remain unfilled.

The layoffs represent about 7 percent of the Dakota Media Group workforce. Shaw says they should ensure the company is profitable through this year and into next year.

The workers who lost jobs are being given a severance package.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com