FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US, EU express concern after Nigeria chief justice suspended

By BASHIR ADIGUN
 
Share

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The United States, Britain and the European Union expressed concern on Saturday after Nigeria’s president suspended the country’s chief justice three weeks before the presidential election, with the U.S. warning it could “cast a pall” over the vote in Africa’s most populous nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari set off an uproar on Friday by announcing the suspension, citing corruption allegations. The chief justice would play a key role in any legal challenge to the election in which Buhari seeks a second term.

The U.S. said Buhari acted “without the support of the legislative branch” and noted widespread criticism in Nigeria that the move was unconstitutional. It urged authorities to quickly resolve the crisis that could undermine the credibility of the Feb. 16 vote.

At stake is a country that is Africa’s largest oil producer, with a population of some 190 million and multiple security challenges, including the decade-old Boko Haram extremist insurgency. Buhari’s election in 2015 was a rare peaceful transfer of power.

Other news
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy

Britain said that “we are compelled to observe that the timing of this action, so close to national elections, gives cause for concern. It risks affecting both domestic and international perceptions on the credibility of the forthcoming elections.”

The EU election observer mission called on all parties to “respond calmly.”

Some Nigerian elections have been marked by violence.

The Nigerian Bar Association has called Buhari’s move an “attempted coup against the Nigerian judiciary.” Senate president Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said the president in such a matter cannot act alone.

Buhari’s top election challenger, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has called the suspension illegal and “an act of dictatorship.”

Nigerians have pointed out that the suspension occurred shortly before the chief justice was to swear in members of various election petition tribunals.

The chief justice, Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen, faces trial on charges of allegedly failing to declare his assets. Buhari said his suspension will continue until the case is concluded. This is the first time a chief justice is standing trial in Nigeria, where corruption is widespread. Onnoghen’s side has argued that the charges lack merit.

Beyond the charges, “security agencies have since then traced other suspicious transactions running into millions of dollars” to Onnoghen’s accounts, the president said in a statement.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed will act as Nigeria’s most senior judge, Buhari said. Muhammed, like the president, is from Nigeria’s largely Muslim north while Onnoghen is from the largely Christian south.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa