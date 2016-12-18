Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Body found in Mendocino County apartment; caretaker arrested

 
FORT BRAGG, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Mendocino County say the discovery of a badly decomposed woman’s body at her Fort Bragg apartment has led to the arrest of her caretaker on suspicion of elder abuse and false imprisonment.

Fort Bragg Police Sgt. Jonathan McLaughlin says the body found last week during a welfare check was in a mummified condition and the woman may have been dead for a month. She was believed to be in her 60s or 70s.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2hO3nIn ) the woman’s caretaker was arrested Friday after returning to the apartment.

Police did not disclose why they believe the woman’s death was caused by her caretaker’s abuse. But McLaughlin says there were no signs of physical abuse and detectives are treating it as a case of neglect.

Autopsy results are pending.

