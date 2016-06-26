Coroner: Deaths of 3 in home a ‘double murder-suicide’

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they believe a man shot and killed his wife and son and then turned the gun on himself in a western Pennsylvania home.

Officials in Cambria County said Saturday that the gunfire at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood is believed to have been “a double murder-suicide.”

Coroner Jeffrey Lees said police and emergency responders found 48-year-old Suzanne Klein dead from shotgun wounds to the head, neck and chest.

He said 27-year-old Eric Klein was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he died early Saturday of gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

Lees said 51-year-old Robert Klein was found dead of a single shot to the head. Officials said the wife had obtained a protection-from-abuse order against her husband.