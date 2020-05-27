U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Amazon fulfillment center to bring jobs to Albuquerque

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Construction has started on a Amazon fulfillment center that is expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the region, company officials said.

Amazon said Tuesday that work has begun on the 465,000-square-foot (43,200-square-meter) multi-level center. The facility is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

The Bernalillo County Commission approved a $6.5 million series of infrastructure upgrades in the Upper Petroglyphs Industrial Park on Tuesday including street improvements, curb and gutter installation, lighting and paving.

“This important initiative represents further investment in Bernalillo County’s employment zone at I-40 and Atrisco Vista,” Bernalillo County Commission Chair Lonnie Talbert said. “As a result of this strategic investment by Bernalillo County, we know Amazon will be the first of many major employers to join this thriving region, and we could not be more excited or honored to welcome them.”

Other large employers in the area include Tempur-Pedic, FedEx and Shamrock Farms.

Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Guinn says employees will make $15 an hour and are expected to go through safety training.

“We appreciate the strong support from county and state leaders, and look forward to continuing to serve customers with great delivery options across the state and region,” Guinn said.

The center will use robotics to help employees fulfill orders for small items such as books, electronics and toys.

“Right now with the economy the way it is, and people losing their jobs, I just think it’s a little ray of sunshine for Bernalillo County,” Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said.