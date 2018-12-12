FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man gets 18 years for killing 8-week-old girl in his care

 
Share

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man got 18 years in prison for killing an 8-week-old baby in his care.

The Daily News reports 39-year-old Chad Flora Lewis of Cave City was sentenced Monday in Barren Circuit Court.

Lewis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two drug counts last month, days before his murder trial was to start in the 2015 death of 8-week-old Jalayah Grace Clark. Prosecutors sought the 18-year sentence under the plea agreement.

According to previous court testimony, deputies said Lewis told investigators that he had been taking care of the girl while her mother worked and shook the crying child.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com