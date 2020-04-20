Wisconsin justices consider scaling back Evers’ veto powers

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Wisconsin justices consider scaling back Evers’ veto powers

By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for a conservative law firm urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday to rein in the governor’s expansive partial veto powers, arguing the chief executive’s ability to rewrite state law tramples on the separation of powers with the Legislature.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit last year seeking to overturn four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes in the 2019-21 state budget. The vetoes shifted $10 million for replacing school buses to electric vehicle charging stations; allowed $75 million meant for local road construction to be used for any transportation program; eliminated a standard $100 truck registration fee; and expanded the types of vaping products subject to tax. The institute argues the high court should invalidate the vetoes because they create new laws the Legislature never intended.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor some of the most extensive partial veto powers in the country by allowing him to strike out words and digits to create new law. A ruling in the institute’s favor would dramatically weaken the ability of Evers and future governors to unilaterally alter state budgets and give legislators more freedom to draft the spending documents without worrying about the governor’s edits.

Rick Esenberg, the institute’s president and general counsel, complained to the justices during oral arguments that the governor’s partial veto powers have reduced the state budget to “a game of Scrabble.”

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

He said the powers were intended to simply allow the governor approve or disapprove of the Legislature’s proposals, not twist them into new statutes.

Evers’ attorney, Assistant Attorney General Colin Roth, countered that Wisconsin residents decided on appropriate limits on partial veto powers when they adopted constitutional amendments in 1990 and 2008 that prohibited the governor from crossing out individual letters to form new words and combining parts of sentences to create a new sentence. The court shouldn’t venture beyond those limits, he said.

“I don’t see any source of authority to ignore those expressions of the people’s will,” he said. “(There are) two limitations on the power that people chose and that’s it.”

The court’s conservative majority seemed skeptical of Roth’s arguments. Justice Daniel Kelly called the governor’s partial veto powers “a significant transformation of legislative authority.”

“Where is ‘veto’ defined as the power to create?” asked Justice Rebecca Bradley.

Ann Walsh Bradley, one of the court’s two liberal-leaning justices, pointed out that a ruling in the institute’s favor would overturn precedent in a string of cases upholding the governor’s partial veto powers dating back to the 1930s.

“We absolutely are asking the court to change the way it’s interpreted (the state constitution),” Esenberg replied.

The justices also heard arguments Monday in a second case that presents a much narrower challenge to the governor’s partial veto powers.

Wisconsin Small Business United, an advocacy group for small businesses, filed a lawsuit last year challenging two vetos former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in the 2017-19 state budget.

Walker crossed out individual digits in dates to extend a one-year moratorium on a program that allows schools to raise revenue limits to offset spending on energy efficiency to a thousand years. He also crossed out individual digits in dates to delay the start date for retailers’ tax deductions for customers’ unpaid store credit card debt from mid-2018 to mid-2078.

The group’s attorney, Kendall Harrison, argued that the governor can delete individual digits in monetary amounts but can’t eliminate digits in dates. Roth countered that nothing prohibits such a move.

The justices seemed stunned that Walker would delay a program by a thousand years.

The constitution requires that any language that survives a partial veto must amount to a complete and workable law; Walsh Bradley asked how a thousand-year delay amounts to a workable law. She called the moratorium “beyond reasonable.”

Roth said the length of the moratorium isn’t the issue. If people had wanted to prohibit the governor from deleting digits in dates they could have, he said.

It was unclear when the court would rule in either case.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1