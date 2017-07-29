Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arizona teen dies after falling down Carr Canyon falls

 
Share

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old Arizona boy died after falling several hundred feet down Carr Canyon falls.

The Tucson Daily Star reports (http://bit.ly/2tMQd49 ) medical personnel pronounced Jaidee Austin dead Friday after he slipped and fell down the falls.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas says after receiving reports of an incident at the falls, officials located a group of juveniles, which consisted of two 16-year-old girls and a 9-year-old boy. The girls told deputies one of them had slipped near the top of the falls and Austin helped her before slipping himself and falling to his death.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.