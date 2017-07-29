Arizona teen dies after falling down Carr Canyon falls

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old Arizona boy died after falling several hundred feet down Carr Canyon falls.

The Tucson Daily Star reports (http://bit.ly/2tMQd49 ) medical personnel pronounced Jaidee Austin dead Friday after he slipped and fell down the falls.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas says after receiving reports of an incident at the falls, officials located a group of juveniles, which consisted of two 16-year-old girls and a 9-year-old boy. The girls told deputies one of them had slipped near the top of the falls and Austin helped her before slipping himself and falling to his death.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.