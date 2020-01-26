Connecticut woman killed in snowmobile crash in Maine

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Connecticut woman killed in snowmobile crash in Maine

 
Share

SOLON, Maine (AP) — A Connecticut woman was killed when her snowmobile crashed at the edge of a frozen pond, ejecting her from the machine, wardens said Sunday.

Michelle Pavia, 43, of Stamford, Connecticut, was driving off the pond when the snowmobile crashed into the shoreline, sending her hurtling toward trees Saturday night, wardens said. She was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, wardens said.

Speed and operator inexperience were likely factors in the crash, wardens said.

Wardens also are investigating a separate incident, hours earlier, in which a snowmobile left the scene after colliding with a sled dog musher during daylight hours just north of Brownville Junction.

The dog sled team was taking part in a race that shared the snowmobile route when the musher was sideswiped by a snowmobile that never stopped. The musher was knocked to the ground but refused medical treatment, wardens said.