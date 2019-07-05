Dead llama hauled off Rhode Island beach

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A dead llama discovered on a Rhode Island beach nearly a week ago has been hauled away for burial, but authorities are not quite sure how it ended up there.

The llama was spotted at the waterline of East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown last Saturday. The carcass was loaded into a state Department of Environmental Management dump truck on Wednesday for burial at the nearby Great Swamp Management Area.

Marisa Coates, a veterinary paramedic for the state Department of Environmental Management, determined that the animal didn’t have a microchip, showed no evidence of abuse and hadn’t been shot.

Department spokesman Michael Healey tells The Providence Journal the town wanted the roughly 150- to 200-pound llama off the beach before the holiday weekend because it presented a health hazard.

