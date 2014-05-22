Humpback whale sightings soar off Massachusetts

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Humpback whale sightings soar off Massachusetts

By PAIGE SUTHERLAND
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Humpback whales are flooding into the coastal waters of Massachusetts this season with 20 to 30 whales spotted on every whale watching excursion out of Boston, a hefty increase over the two or three that are usually spotted.

Large numbers of an eel-like fish called the sand lance are turning the mouth of Massachusetts Bay into a “whale feeding ground,” said Laura Howes of Boston Harbor Cruises.

“The past few weeks we have had exceptional whale activity,” she said.

The whales have been drawn into the Stellwagen Bank, an underwater plateau about 25 miles east of Boston, because of an increasing number of sand lances, Howes said.

Other news
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2023. The Biden administration has announced the first cancer-focused initiative under its advanced health research agency. It's aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve patient outcomes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File )
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

Each of the school bus-sized humpbacks eat about a million of the 6-inch fish per day. An estimated 900 humpback whales live in the New England region.

“But what is driving this sand lance population is one of the big mysteries,” said Dave Wiley, a scientist at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary who has been researching the sand lance since last year, when whale-watching cruises saw a particularly slow season.

Sand lances are attracted to the Stellwagen Bank because of its sandy bottom, Wiley said, but cannot explain why there were so few there last year.

“We just don’t know too much about them and we really need to,” he said, adding that they are the top prey item in the southern gulf of Maine.

The last extensive paper written on the species is from the 1970s. He expects to finish up his research in a few years.

Besides humpbacks, whale-watchers have spotted minke whales, fin whales and North Atlantic right whales.

Despite the slow season, about 130,000 people went on whale watches out of Boston last year. And the Boston Harbor Cruises expects that to go up with the recent abundance of whale sightings so early in the season.