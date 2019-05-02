FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Omaha man sentenced to 90 months for armed robberies

 
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in six armed robberies in Lincoln, including one in which he shot a store clerk.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 21-year-old Marcus Remus was sentenced Thursday to 90 months. Prosecutors say he pleaded guilty in January to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count for discharging a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Remus and a co-defendant, Shawn Brooks, robbed a bank and five convenience stores in 2016. Brooks fired a gun several times at bank employees during the bank robbery and was sentenced last month to 40 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Remus shot a gas station clerk in the pair’s final robbery. Remus had faced up to life in prison.