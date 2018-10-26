FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Wichita State wants to expand lower tuition program

 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State wants to offer in-state tuition rates to more students who live in other states.

The Wichita Eagle reports the university plans to ask the Kansas Board of Regents next month to approve a plan to offer in-state tuition to students from Denver, St. Louis, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Waco and Killeen-Temple, Texas. The university also wants to offer a 33 percent discount in out-of-state tuition to any Missouri resident.

Wichita State already offers in-state tuition rates to students in Dallas/Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Kansas City, Missouri. And it offers the 33 percent discount to students in Oklahoma and Texas.

Wichita State spokeswoman Tracee Friess says that effort led to the largest freshman class in Wichita State history, prompting the university to expand the program.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com