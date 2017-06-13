Forgotten glove, chance lead to arrest in 1986 killing

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A forgotten glove and a chance arrest have helped solve a 30-year-old murder case, San Diego County authorities said Monday.

Stacy Littleton, 52, of Encanto is charged with murder, the San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2sW3Eij ) reported.

Littleton is suspected of stabbing and killing Cyrus Jefferson, 20, in October 1986. The body was found in a field in the suburb of Lemon Grove.

Littleton, who knew Jefferson, was arrested at the time, but he was never charged with a crime for lack of evidence.

But a few months ago, sheriff’s Detective Troy DuGal was looking into the cold case evidence and found a black glove that had never been tested for DNA. The DNA was matched to Littleton, investigators said.

Detectives also looked over old witness statements and tracked all of the witnesses down. “They gave very good statements,” Lt. Kenn Nelson told the Union-Tribune.

The case was presented to prosecutors again, and the district attorney’s office agreed to pursue a murder charge.

Investigators were prepared to hunt for Littleton, but they didn’t have to look far to find him. He was arrested early Monday in La Mesa on misdemeanor drug charges and was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Littleton was being held in the county’s central jail. It was unclear whether he has a lawyer.

“A person thought for 31 years that they got away with it, and for 31 years a family thought they wouldn’t see this day,” Nelson said. “Now we get to tell them that they do.”