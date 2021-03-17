WVa private school savings accounts bill heads to governor

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

WVa private school savings accounts bill heads to governor

By JOHN RABY
 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday to allow publicly funded savings accounts for students to attend private schools over vehement opposition from Democrats.

Some educators complained the move would be costly, unnecessary and discriminatory.

Meanwhile, another bill that would allow striking teachers to be fired became law without the governor’s signature.

The Senate approved the savings account bill on a 20 to 13 vote Wednesday. One senator was absent. The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature. The House of Delegates passed the bill last month.

Other news
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands

The program, named the Hope Scholarship, would put state money into a special account that parents could then spend on private school tuition, homeschooling and other educational needs. It would allow private and homeschooled students to participate, pushing the potential cost to the state to more than $100 million annually. The state portion would be capped at $4,600 per child.

Raleigh County Republican Rollan Roberts, an administrator of a private Christian school, said the savings account bill “attempts to give real hope to struggling children and the hurting families.

“There’s a relatively small remnant of children who for any number of reasons do not fit in with the one-size-fits-all approach of public education.”

Most private schools in West Virginia are Christian. Some Democrats said the bill discriminates based on a student’s religion and sexual orientation.

Mason County Republican Amy Nichole Grady, an elementary school teacher who voted for the bill, said only five states offer similar education savings accounts. She predicted the state will not see an influx of people trying to use them.

Grady recalled seeking help for a dyslexic student in her classroom only to find out her local special education services did not cover dyslexia. So Grady did extra planning and took the time to adapt her classroom to successfully help the student.

The bill will “help parents to provide something for them (that) maybe the school system can’t,” Grady said. “So I want to think about doing what’s right. And what’s right is making sure that all of our students in West Virginia have a good, quality education that’s good for them.”

Under the teacher strike bill, participation in a strike would be grounds for termination. County boards of education could instead order the prorated salary or hourly pay of a public employee to be forfeited for each day of their participation in a strike.

Last week, Republican Gov. Jim Justice approved a bill that will increase the number of charter schools allowed in West Virginia every three years from three to 10 and allow for online-only charter schools. Charters schools were allowed under a 2019 bill signed by the governor.

Some educators and Democrats argued the move to install charters and education vouchers was driven by outside interests that will steer money away from public schools.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee has labeled the bills on savings accounts, charter schools and teacher strikes as “retaliatory.”