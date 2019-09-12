GE plant in SC changing from refrigerators to water heaters

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — A GE Appliances plant in South Carolina is switching from making refrigerators to manufacturing water heaters.

The plant’s owner Haier company said Thursday it will spend $60 million and all the employees at the Camden GE plant will be able to retain their jobs as the switch is finished by the end of 2020.

Company officials say GE already has several plants making refrigerators in the United States and it sees more growth in the market for devices to heat water.

The GE plant in Camden has been open for about 20 years and has about 150 employees.

Company officials say the move to manufacture water heaters could give the plant an opportunity for future growth.