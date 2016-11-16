Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
State: Plant runoff not contaminating wells near sinkhole

 
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — State environmental officials say contaminates have been found in private wells of 57 homeowners near a sinkhole at a fertilizer plant but the plant’s contaminated runoff hasn’t been detected in those wells.

The Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday that it is offering additional testing and treatment options for Mulberry well owners if their wells are used for drinking water.

Groundwater safety in the central Florida community has become a concern since September, when it was announced that millions of gallons of tainted water drained from a waste heap through a 45-foot-wide hole into the Floridan aquifer, which provides water to millions of people.

The sinkhole is on property owned by the Mosaic Co., one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate and potash for fertilizer.

The company said the massive sinkhole should be plugged by spring. The upper cavity is between 140 feet and 150 feet in diameter at its widest point, and about 220 feet deep.

Company officials say they are working to pump out tainted water from a containment well on the property near the sinkhole. This is different than the private wells and is intended to catch any contaminated groundwater.

A Mosaic employee discovered the water loss caused by the sinkhole Aug. 27 and the state and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was notified the next day, as required by Florida law, according to David Jellerson, the company’s senior director for environmental and phosphate projects.

Homeowners near Mosaic’s New Wales plant were first notified by Mosaic or the state agency on Sept. 19, after news of the sinkhole broke the previous week. After that, Mosaic began providing them with bottled water.

By then, a huge wastewater pond had mostly disappeared through the hole in the massive pile of phosphogypsum, a fertilizer byproduct that contains minute traces of radiation.

Mosaic stacks the chemicals in hill-size piles that can be hundreds of feet tall and visible from space.