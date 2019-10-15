Some UNLV classes canceled after threatening note found

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some University of Nevada, Las Vegas teachers say they will cancel classes Wednesday after the discovery of a note threatening the school, blacks and Bernie Sanders supporters.

KLAS-TV reports that some teachers made the decision because the note references the specific date of Oct. 16.

Campus police say the note was discovered last week on a restroom stall.

It contained a shooting threat as well as derogatory comments about African Americans and supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sanders.

Investigators say they haven’t found any evidence of the threat’s validity or who wrote it.

University President Marta Meana notified students and staff about the note in an email Monday.

Meana says faculty should be understanding for those who may choose not to come to campus Wednesday.

