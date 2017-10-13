FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

4-H center director arrested on child pornography charge

 
Share

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — The director of a 4-H center in Georgia has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Gainesville Times reports that 48-year-old Paul Travis Williams was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University of Georgia Police Department. An announcement from the sheriff’s office said law enforcement officials received a cyber tip showing that suspected child pornography had been uploaded from inside the Wahsega 4-H Center, where Williams also lives.

Officers found one of the uploaded images on a hard drive during a Sept. 15 search of the center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Williams is being held, with bail set at $10,200. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com