4-H center director arrested on child pornography charge

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — The director of a 4-H center in Georgia has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Gainesville Times reports that 48-year-old Paul Travis Williams was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University of Georgia Police Department. An announcement from the sheriff’s office said law enforcement officials received a cyber tip showing that suspected child pornography had been uploaded from inside the Wahsega 4-H Center, where Williams also lives.

Officers found one of the uploaded images on a hard drive during a Sept. 15 search of the center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Williams is being held, with bail set at $10,200. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

