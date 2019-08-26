FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Wyoming miners locked out of jobs face health insurance loss

 
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Hundreds of Wyoming coal miners locked out of their jobs could lose health insurance.

The Gillette News Record reports that Blackjewel LLC Wyoming has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to terminate its medical insurance Aug. 31.

Blackjewel is seeking to terminate a medical plan purchased under Revelation Energy, which would prevent employee eligibility for continued coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, commonly known as COBRA.

The lockout that began July 1 has affected 1,700 workers, including nearly 600 in Wyoming.

The company says the employees have not been fired, but the miners have been denied access to their jobs and pay has been withheld.

A company notice says workers should move to family members’ heath care plans or utilize the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com