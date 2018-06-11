FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kim takes night tour of Singapore ahead of summit with Trump

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
 
Share

SINGAPORE (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left his luxurious hotel for a late-night city tour of Singapore on Monday, just hours ahead of his historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim spent much of the day out of public view, sparking media speculation he was planning his strategy for the Tuesday summit with Trump. But in the evening, he left the St. Regis hotel and visited the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The foreign minister posted a selfie of him and a smiling Kim wearing his trademark dark Mao suit on Facebook.

Flanked by bodyguards, Kim also visited the Marina Bay Sands resort.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

South Korean media reported that Kim was accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, and other top deputies.

Some experts said Kim’s city tour suggests that North Korea and the U.S. had narrowed their differences ahead of the summit. Earlier Monday, senior diplomats from the two countries met at a hotel to make final preparations for the summit.

Kim is to meet Trump on Tuesday morning to discuss the future of his nuclear program. It would be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kim has offered to deal away his nuclear arsenal but doubts remain over whether he is truly willing to give up his nukes or is using the summit to weaken U.S.-led sanctions against his country.

The White House announced Monday that Trump will leave Singapore earlier than originally planned, saying negotiations with North Korea have moved “more quickly than expected.”

Trump had been scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday morning after spending Tuesday with Kim. But the White House said he will instead leave at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday —almost 15 hours earlier.