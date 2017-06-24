Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Library to include replica of Iowa man’s wilderness cabin

 
Share

DONNELLSON, Iowa (AP) — A replica of an Iowa native’s Alaska wilderness cabin is being built in a southeastern Iowa city.

Craftsmen Pat and Denna Beelman are building a life-size replica of Richard Proenneke’s wood cabin in the new Donnellson Public Library, The Hawk Eye (http://bit.ly/2rVPeld ) reported.

Proenneke was born in Primrose, northwest of Donnellson, in 1916. After he turned 50, he spent 30 years living in a log cabin he constructed using only hand tools in Twin Lakes, Alaska. Following his time in Alaska, he visited Iowa yearly to give talks and show footage of his experience to students.

“If you study what has happened to him along the way, it is not really hard for me to see how he ended up in Twin Lakes wanting to test himself about what life was really all about and how fragile life is,” said Brie Anderson, of the Richard Proenneke committee and head of the museum project.

Proenneke’s brother died when he was 12 years old. Proenneke later joined the U.S. Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor, only to be medically discharged after he contracted rheumatic fever. A molten lead accident damaged his eyes when he was 50 and motivated him to move to Alaska and live off the land.

He died in 2003. The library plans to display artifacts and replicas from his life to help continue his legacy of teaching people.

The project is estimated to cost between $35,000 and $40,000. The free museum will open during the library’s grand opening in September.

___

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com