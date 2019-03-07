FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Notre Dame alumnus, wife give $20M to build men’s dormitory

 
Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A Notre Dame University graduate and his wife have donated $20 million to the school for a men’s residence hall.

The South Bend Tribune reports Wednesday the money from John and Mollie Baumer is going toward constructing Baumer Hall. The four-story building is expected to open in August.

The hall will accommodate about 250 students and will include a two-story lounge, reading and study rooms, a chapel and community kitchen. The lower level also will feature space for food sales.

John Baumer, a 1990 graduate, grew up in South Bend. Mollie Baumer graduated from Saint Mary’s College.

The couple, now living in California, donated $3 million to the university in 2015 to endow the men’s head lacrosse coaching position.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com