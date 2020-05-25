Idaho voters have until Tuesday to request absentee ballots

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Idaho voters have until Tuesday to request absentee ballots

 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters will now have until Tuesday to request their absentee ballots, according to a new Idaho federal court ruling Friday night.

All voters who submitted a request that arrived at Ada County Elections after the previous May 19 deadline will be issued a ballot, along with any additional requests received before May 26 at 8 p.m, according to a press release from the Ada County Clerk’s office.

The Idaho Statesman reports the ruling is a response to a series of problems the Idaho Votes website encountered in processing last-minute requests on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said voters had two options: download and email the form or drive it down to their county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. that night. That afternoon, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced it did not have plans to extend the deadline to request a ballot.

Other news
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

Republican congressional candidate, Nicholas Jones, responded by filing a lawsuit against Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney asking for the deadline to be extended into the following week.

The June 2 deadline for ballots to be returned to Elections will remain unchanged.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said in the news release that there are unavoidable logistical challenges that the offices face in mailing ballots to voters prior to the June 2 deadline to vote.

He warns that many voters who request a ballot in this extended window will likely receive their ballot in the mail just before or on June 2.

“Based on this narrow timeline, the only way to guarantee our office receives the ballot for counting is to physically deliver it to the drop box at our Elections office before 8 p.m. on June 2,” said McGrane.

Voters may request a ballot online at Idahovotes.gov or by completing the paper form. Voters may submit a scanned copy or photo of the form. A handwritten request which includes a statement asking for a ballot, the voter’s name, registered address and signature is also acceptable.

Ada County voters may email the signed form directly to elections@adacounty.id.gov or use the drop box in front of the Elections Office, located at 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise. Idaho residents in other counties can look up their county clerk office at the Idaho voted website.

The county warns any requests for a ballot sent by mail will miss the Tuesday deadline.