Storm brings up to 10 inches of snow to Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say the winter storm that has dumped as much as 10 inches of snow on the commonwealth has also disrupted transportation and prompted school and other closures in Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says 10 inches was reported in Chambersburg and Upper Strasburg in Franklin County.

In Philadelphia, where 2 to almost 3 inches of snow was reported Wednesday afternoon, city offices were closed and public and Roman Catholic schools were canceled. Officials were urging homeless people to seek shelter with a “code blue” in effect.

Philadelphia International Airport reported delays and cancelations. State highway officials announced speed and other restrictions. Multiple crashes, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer, shut down westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster county, but they later reopened. Amtrak’s Keystone Harrisburg-New York City service was modified.