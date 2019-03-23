US alpine championships head to New Hampshire

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. alpine championships are shifting from Maine to New Hampshire.

The speed events have wrapped up at Maine’s Sugarloaf and have moved to Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire for the slalom, parallel slalom and giant slalom events.

The first event on Saturday is the parallel slalom.

The event continues through Tuesday.

The championships offer an opportunity for U.S. skiers to showcase their talents one final time before the ski season draws to a close.