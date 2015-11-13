New Bedford reaches largest settlement in city’s history

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — New Bedford officials have announced an $8.5 million settlement in connection with lawsuits filed in relation to chemical contamination at two sites in the city.

City lawyer Mikaela McDermott tells The Standard-Times (http://bit.ly/1PrxTVZ ) the settlement is the largest in city history.

New Bedford was sued in 2010 by property owners who say they were harmed by PCB contamination at the Parker Street Waste Site, which includes Keith Middle School and New Bedford High School. PCBs are thought to cause cancer.

As a result, the city sued AVX Corp., formerly Aerovox Corp., and Cornell-Dubilier Electronics.

New Bedford will receive $6.5 million from the AVX settlement and an additional $2 million from CDE.

The settlement doesn’t clear up all claims from Parker Street or the North Terminal rail yard contamination site.

___

Information from: The (New Bedford, Mass.) Standard-Times, http://www.southcoasttoday.com