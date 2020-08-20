Mail-delivery concerns put spotlight on ballot deadlines

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Mail-delivery concerns put spotlight on ballot deadlines

By KATE BRUMBACK
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Postal Service warnings that it can’t guarantee mailed ballots will arrive on time have put a spotlight on the narrow time frames most states allow to request and return those ballots.

The mail-in ballot deadlines are tight in the best of times. But many more ballots are at stake this year with tens of millions of Americans likely to vote by mail because of concerns about coronavirus exposure at polling places.

Georgia voters can request a ballot by mail until four days before the Nov. 3 election, with completed ballots due by 7 p.m. on Election Day. New Jersey ballots mailed on Election Day must be received within 48 hours of polls closing. Louisiana voters who meet certain criteria can request a ballot by mail until the Friday before Election Day, but they must return them by the following Monday — a day before the election.

In letters to state election officials late last month, the Postal Service warned many of the deadlines for absentee ballots and ballot applications “may be incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.” The warnings became public last week amid outcry over mail delivery disruptions and concerns that President Donald Trump is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Other news
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka

Ballots received by local election officials after their state’s deadline won’t be counted. Hoping to avoid that, some states are altering deadlines. Secretaries of state elsewhere, including in Kansas and Tennessee, say it’s too late or would be too confusing to make changes.

“The message to voters is really very clear,” said Jeanette Senecal with the League of Women Voters. “We need them to make their Election Day plan so they know when they’re returning their ballot, how they’re returning their ballot (or) if they’re voting in person.”

People who don’t want to vote in person need to make sure they have the most up-to-date information on how to obtain an absentee ballot and how to return it. Rules vary from state to state and even within some states, she said.

A majority of states require mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day, while others accept them days or even weeks later if they’re postmarked by Election Day.

The Postal Service letters recommend that requests for mail-in ballots should be received by election officials at least 15 days before the election. Few states have application deadlines that far in advance, and most accept mailed applications within seven days of the election.

Some even allow ballot requests by mail until the day before the election.

A number of states already have made changes, including New Mexico and Maryland, which moved their absentee ballot application deadlines from one week to two weeks before Election Day.

Maryland was responding to concerns by local officials that voters tend to wait until the last minute to request ballot applications.

“We were really worried that if we didn’t change the deadline, our voters were going to inadvertently run out of time,” said David Garreis, president of the Maryland Association of Election Officials.

Ongoing lawsuits could lead to further rule and deadline changes as the election approaches.

In Minnesota, a lawsuit filed by voting rights groups resulted in the Democratic secretary of state agreeing to extend the deadline for counties to receive mail-in ballots from Election Day to one week later.

Litigation is pending in a number of other states, including Georgia and Wisconsin, where federal lawsuits seek to extend the deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots beyond Election Day to prevent voter disenfranchisement.

Georgia’s deadline is set by state law, and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said a later deadline could interfere with election officials’ ability to perform audits and other post-election tasks by certification deadlines.

The judge in the Wisconsin case questioned whether it’s appropriate to ease absentee voting regulations, especially if the coronavirus might pose less of a threat to in-person voting by November. But he indicated he might be open to some changes.

In Pennsylvania’s June primary, some counties struggled to mail ballots to voters with enough time for them to be returned, and thousands arrived after polls closed.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to extend deadlines for mail-in ballots from Election Day to three days later, citing the Postal Service warning. Republicans oppose it.

Other states also are seeing conflicts between state officials and lawmakers over changing ballot deadlines.

In Michigan, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to allow mailed ballots to count as long they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive up to two days later. But that proposal has gone nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The GOP-led legislature in Ohio has ignored calls from Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose to change the deadline to request an absentee ballot from three to seven days before the election.

LaRose is urging voters to submit applications no later than Oct. 27, rather than waiting until the Saturday before Election Day.

“Do not wait that long to request your absentee ballot,” he said. “The law may permit it, but it is a foolish thing to do and will likely result in you getting a ballot after Election Day.”

___

Associated Press writers David Eggert in Lansing, Mich.; John Hanna in Topeka, Kan; Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis; Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tenn; Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, N.M.; Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pa.; Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City; Todd Richmond in Madison, Wis; Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio, and Brian Witte in Annapolis, Md., contributed to this report.