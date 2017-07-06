Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Activists, labor groups oppose Trump’s immigration policies

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 100 immigration activists and labor union members rallied in downtown Boston on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and to call for an end to the deportation proceedings against a local janitor from El Salvador.

Members of the Service Employees International Union and the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition gathered Thursday at noon in Downtown Crossing holding signs and chanting “We are here to stay” during the roughly half hour demonstration.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, was among the speakers who voiced opposition to Trump’s controversial immigration policies.

“This battle will continue through the entirety of the Trump administration. There is no issue more central,” said Markey, as a counter protester stood behind him and other speakers holding a cardboard sign reading “Trump is my president.”

Other news
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a scooter to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Running back Aaron Jones getting more vocal as he helps lead young Packers offense
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida

Rally organizers said they’re opposed to Trump’s temporary travel ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries and his promises to enhance the nation’s border wall with Mexico and to punish so-called sanctuary cities that limit their agencies’ involvement with federal immigration enforcement, among other measures.

Chelsea resident Francisco Rodriguez also related his family’s anxiety as he faces possible deportation to his native El Salvador.

Rodriguez, who has been in the country since 2006, was issued a final order of removal in 2009 but was granted a number of temporary reprieves over the years while he pursued other legal options, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But last month, he reported to ICE as part of an agreement with federal authorities and was told to make travel arrangements to depart the country or face formal removal. Rodriguez’s lawyer says he’s requesting immigration officials reopen his case.

In the meantime, Rodriguez, a janitor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who also owns his own carpet cleaning company, hasn’t been placed in custody.

But he says he’s concerned about the future of his two young children, both born in the U.S., and his wife, who is pregnant with their third child. “We are not criminals,” Rodriguez said. “We are people who come to work and take care of our families.”