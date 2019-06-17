FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Maine House opposes change to electoral college

 
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s House is now opposing a proposal to join states pledging to award Electoral College tallies to the national popular vote winner in presidential elections.

The bill received pushback in a 68-79 vote Monday in the House.

That vote’s not enough to join the National Vote Interstate Compact. The agreement would only kick in when enough states join to reach 270 electoral votes.

Some Democrats in Maine’s House have flipped back and forth on supporting the bill.

Now, Maine’s bill could die or face action in the Senate, which has favored it.

To date, over a dozen states representing roughly 200 votes have joined the compact.

Critics say big cities would wield all the power. Supporters say candidates would still need suburban and rural voters’ support.