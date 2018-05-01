FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Driver dies in interstate off-ramp crash

 
BOW, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a driver has died in a two-vehicle accident on an Interstate 89 exit ramp.

Police say a southbound car that left the interstate at Exit 1 in Bow failed to stop at the end of the off-ramp and crashed into a pickup truck on Monday night. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side and the driver was partially ejected.

Police said the truck driver, 20-year-old Tyler Shaw, of Concord, died at the scene. The other driver, 35-year-old Joseph Leonard Jr., of Derry, was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Police are investigating.