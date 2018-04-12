FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man sentenced to 13 years for 3 grams of marijuana is freed

 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man whose 13-year sentence for possessing a small amount of marijuana drew nationwide attention has been released from prison.

Fifty-one-year-old Bernard Noble’s sentence was cut to eight years in December 2016, following months of negotiations with New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Noble was approved for parole in February.

The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism organization that followed his case, said Noble was released Thursday from a northwest Louisiana lockup.

Noble was arrested in 2010 with less than 3 grams (0.11 ounces) of marijuana. Cannizzaro’s office had invoked Louisiana’s habitual offender law against Noble, who had prior cocaine and marijuana convictions.

Noble’s reduced sentence conforms to sentencing laws passed in 2015 — partly in response to Noble’s case.